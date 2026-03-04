Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.
- Positive Sentiment: White House meeting to accelerate production — The White House has invited top defense executives to discuss speeding weapons production to replenish stockpiles after strikes on Iran, which could translate into larger near-term orders and accelerated program funding for prime contractors like Lockheed. Exclusive: Defense executives plan to meet at White House as strikes on Iran diminish stockpiles
- Positive Sentiment: Backlogs and program exposure underpin upside — MarketBeat highlights Lockheed’s roughly $194B backlog and multi-decade revenue streams from F-35 production, missiles and sustainment, supporting durable revenue visibility beyond short-term volatility. Defense Stocks: Rockets, Radars, and Record Backlogs
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sector research point to a sustained missile/armaments megatrend — Citi and other analysts say demand for interceptors and missiles is likely to rise materially, a structural tailwind for Lockheed’s Missiles & Fire Control business. Missile ‘megatrend’ still underestimated despite Iran conflict, says Citi
- Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum and valuation debates — Coverage shows strong YTD gains and record highs, prompting questions about whether current prices fully reflect accelerated demand or are a near-term risk given a higher P/E; investors are reassessing valuation vs. execution risk. Assessing Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price And Total Return Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Pentagon ban on Anthropic’s Claude AI — Lockheed confirmed it will remove Anthropic’s tools to comply with the Trump administration order. That creates short-term IT disruption, potential transition costs and uncertainty for ongoing AI-enabled upgrades (even though legal challenges to the ban may follow). Defense contractors, like Lockheed, seen removing Anthropic’s AI after Trump ban
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.4%
LMT stock opened at $667.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $589.33 and a 200-day moving average of $513.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
