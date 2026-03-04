Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 553.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

