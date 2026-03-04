The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $366.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

