Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $113.50.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $450,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,147.21. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,992. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,153 shares of company stock worth $3,164,541. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

