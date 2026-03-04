eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of eBay by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 19.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting eBay
Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings and guidance beat expectations — eBay reported fiscal results showing revenue and EPS upside and gave Q1 guidance that implies continued profitability expansion; that fundamental improvement is the main positive driver. EBAY stock
- Positive Sentiment: Management presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference reiterated strategy and outlook, helping investor confidence by putting growth, margin plans and execution front-and-center. eBay Inc. (EBAY) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership update in Canada (appointment of a veteran GM) supports regional execution but is a localized positive with limited market impact. eBay Canada Appoints eBay Veteran Ashley Lawrence as General Manager
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the data feed show zeros and NaN increases — likely a reporting/data anomaly rather than a real surge in shorting; not a clear driver. (No linked article)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/partner news (Seedtag hire, TopDawg ranking) may signal continued evolution in digital advertising and fulfillment that indirectly affects e-commerce dynamics, but these are peripheral to eBay’s near-term stock move. Seedtag Welcomes Brendan McCarthy as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer TopDawg Ranked #1 U.S. Dropshipping Supplier for 2026 by USA Today
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and layoffs (around 800 roles cut, heavy reductions at the San Jose office) create short-term headwinds: cost savings could boost margins, but execution risks, severance charges and morale/retention concerns are negatives for investors. eBay to cut around 800 roles amid restructuring drive eBay slashes hundreds of Bay Area jobs, mainly at San Jose head office
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal risk: a Channel 4 documentary about alleged corporate wrongdoing could draw negative attention and potential reputational or regulatory scrutiny, which investors will monitor. Channel 4 Buys ‘eBay Scandal’ Doc That Tells Shocking Story Of Corporate Espionage
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at eBay
In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
eBay Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of EBAY stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.
eBay Profile
eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.
The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.
