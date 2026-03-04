BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Lowered to “Moderate Sell” Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,052.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,101.51. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,174.85. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,779.16. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

