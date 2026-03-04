Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Atkore has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.09 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.Atkore’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atkore’s payout ratio is -94.96%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,895.96. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

