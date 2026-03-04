Brokerages Set Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) PT at $139.99

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.9908.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $127.91 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $116.51 price objective (down from $118.49) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,783.04. This represents a 93.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $2,976,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $206.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $223.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.27.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.