JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 885 to GBX 915 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 903.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEGRO
SEGRO Stock Up 1.3%
SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SEGRO had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.
Featured Stories
