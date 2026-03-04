JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 885 to GBX 915 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 903.

SEGRO Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SGRO traded up GBX 10.20 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 806.20. 6,718,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,121,715. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 586.85 and a one year high of GBX 844.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 758.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 704.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SEGRO had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

