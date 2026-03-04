Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 9.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Monday after Leerink Partners raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $49.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.31. 399,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,194,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 31,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $681,330.43. Following the transaction, the president owned 922,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,745,158.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Markus sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $99,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,737.52. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 263,987 shares of company stock worth $6,025,620 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 142.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

