Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CIK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,823. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (NYSE American: CIK) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities across fixed-income and equity markets.

The fund typically allocates assets to a mix of investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible securities and dividend-paying equities.

