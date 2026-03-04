Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Get Methanex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEOH

Methanex Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 263,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,595. Methanex has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 336,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Methanex by 629.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,316,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,763 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,803,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 518,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,209,000 after purchasing an additional 451,728 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.