Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 1.2% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $322.64 and last traded at $317.53. Approximately 28,952,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 25,109,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.84.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

