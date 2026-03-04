Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 million-$15.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRAM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everspin Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Tech from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 753,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,573. Everspin Tech has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a PE ratio of -359.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Everspin Tech had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.120 EPS.

In other Everspin Tech news, CFO William Earl Cooper sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $82,092.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,907.58. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin’s non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM’s fast write speeds and low power consumption.

