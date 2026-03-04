Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.1050, with a volume of 320652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $154,020. This trade represents a 24.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company’s primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

