JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target to GBX 1,225

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,385 to GBX 1,225 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WISE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wise from GBX 1,231 to GBX 1,299 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,291.33.

WISE stock traded up GBX 19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 891.50. 3,837,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,296. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 793 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,225. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 887.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 951.38. The company has a current ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services. The company was formerly known as 456 Newco plc and changed its name to Wise plc in June 2021. Wise plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

