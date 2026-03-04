Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,821,087 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 29th total of 1,524,289 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 941,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 941,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $623.00 price objective (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus set a $785.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Record backlog, stronger guidance and program execution underpin long‑term revenue visibility — management reported a roughly $95.7B backlog, updated 2026 guidance, and is accelerating B‑21 production, which markets view as durable revenue/cash‑flow support. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Space contracts: Northrop won DARC Site 2 hardware work for the Space Force (deep‑space GEO tracking), adding near‑term contract revenue and reinforcing its leadership in space sensing and surveillance. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tailwind: Recent strikes and tensions have prompted expectations of higher Pentagon and allied defense spending, a broad sector catalyst that benefits Northrop's large strategic platforms and backlog. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative: Analysts and media point to strategic shifts (improved aeronautics performance, record backlog) and investor enthusiasm as reasons the stock has rerated — helpful context but not a new operational catalyst. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility and profit‑taking: Despite the bullish fundamentals, defense names have shown intraday weakness at times as markets digest conflict headlines; higher valuations increase downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total transaction of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $6,457,274,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,985,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,958,151,000 after acquiring an additional 970,029 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56,920.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 421,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,603,000 after acquiring an additional 421,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,466,472,000 after purchasing an additional 308,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $756.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,733. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $450.13 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $665.14 and a 200-day moving average of $611.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

