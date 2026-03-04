Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.9 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 9,416,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 3.04. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $16.03.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%.The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,784. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock worth $26,384,359. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.01) topped the consensus of ($0.04) and revenue of $25.23M exceeded the $22.91M estimate — evidence of improving top-line traction. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.01) topped the consensus of ($0.04) and revenue of $25.23M exceeded the $22.91M estimate — evidence of improving top-line traction. Positive Sentiment: Management cites cost discipline and operational improvements as drivers of the beat, and is actively scheduling investor meetings at industry conferences — this can help sustain momentum and improve investor visibility. Earnings Beat Coverage

Management cites cost discipline and operational improvements as drivers of the beat, and is actively scheduling investor meetings at industry conferences — this can help sustain momentum and improve investor visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Amprius published a March events schedule (Cantor Global Tech Conference and other meetings) to engage investors and partners; useful for near-term catalysts but not a fundamental change by itself. Events Schedule

Amprius published a March events schedule (Cantor Global Tech Conference and other meetings) to engage investors and partners; useful for near-term catalysts but not a fundamental change by itself. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: the company reported a larger net loss ($24.4M vs. $11M prior year) and continues to show negative margins and return on equity — this limits near-term earnings upside and keeps valuation hinged on future scaling. Financial Results Release

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 267,385 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

