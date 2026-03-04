Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Update

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,412,711 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 29th total of 4,100,690 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 874,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $3,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,828 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,595.40. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 13,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $1,194,343.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,536.44. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,492 shares of company stock worth $25,423,925. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,627 shares during the period. KVP Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $1,834,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Disc Medicine by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. 643,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,011. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of ($19.88) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IRON. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.