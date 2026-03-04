Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.53 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 148096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 945.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,866.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

