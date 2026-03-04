Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.1160, with a volume of 691792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Several research analysts have commented on FLNG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $87.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 21.52%. Equities analysts predict that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 21.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 381,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Flex LNG by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000.

Flex LNG Ltd is a Bermuda-registered owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, offering shipping services to major energy producers and utilities worldwide. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has focused on building a versatile fleet of modern, eco-efficient LNG vessels designed to meet the growing global demand for lower-emission fuel transportation.

The company’s core activities encompass time-charter contracts, long-term transportation agreements and spot market voyages.

