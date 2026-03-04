Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Rises By 19.8%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,637,728 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 29th total of 35,589,146 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,378,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,378,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -2.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Baxter International by 169.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

