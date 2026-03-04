ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 38714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACX. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$220.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.26.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

