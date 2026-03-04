Short Interest in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Grows By 19.0%

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,430,046 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 29th total of 6,242,648 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,198,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,198,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 105.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 858.5% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 234,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 210,333 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Hills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. 1,236,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $75.87.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.62%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.60%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

