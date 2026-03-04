MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $424.79 and last traded at $442.8050. 685,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 775,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.06.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

