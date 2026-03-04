Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 8,642 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,203.75. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.98. 2,812,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $9,118,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

