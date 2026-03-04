Comparing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) and Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) and Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumco and Qnity Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Qnity Electronics 0 1 6 1 3.00

Qnity Electronics has a consensus target price of $120.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Qnity Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qnity Electronics is more favorable than Sumco.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco N/A N/A N/A $14.15 0.70 Qnity Electronics $4.75 billion 5.30 $692.00 million $1.01 118.89

This table compares Sumco and Qnity Electronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qnity Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qnity Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Qnity Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco N/A N/A N/A Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qnity Electronics beats Sumco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc. is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

