Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,037. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.00%.The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 5,428.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) is the bank holding company for Finward Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving businesses and individuals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Through a network of full-service branches and a robust digital banking platform, Finward Bank delivers a range of personal and commercial banking solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

