Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $125,624,000.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Edwards sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,638,835.14. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IBP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.48. The stock had a trading volume of 456,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.90. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore set a $265.00 price objective on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $256.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

