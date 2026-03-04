Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) President Sells $11,496,719.61 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) President Heath Tarbert sold 122,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $11,496,719.61. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 599,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,458,469.88. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heath Tarbert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 26th, Heath Tarbert sold 10,753 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $969,275.42.

On Monday, December 22nd, Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $274,380.96.

On Friday, December 12th, Heath Tarbert sold 1,300 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $117,130.00.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

CRCL traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,076,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,013. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion and a PE ratio of -56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Key Stories Impacting Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.