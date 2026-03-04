Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) President Sells $11,496,719.61 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) President Heath Tarbert sold 122,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $11,496,719.61. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 599,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,458,469.88. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Heath Tarbert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, Heath Tarbert sold 10,753 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $969,275.42.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $274,380.96.
- On Friday, December 12th, Heath Tarbert sold 1,300 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $117,130.00.
Circle Internet Group Price Performance
CRCL traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,076,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,013. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion and a PE ratio of -56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.
Key Stories Impacting Circle Internet Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Crypto market momentum: Bitcoin’s rally has lifted crypto-linked equities, helping push Circle alongside Coinbase and other names in premarket trading — a clear market-flow catalyst for CRCL. Crypto Stocks Strategy, Coinbase, and Circle Jump in Premarket Trading Wednesday
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — Circle reported an earnings beat (Q4 EPS $0.43 vs. $0.25 est.) and revenue that accelerated ~77% YoY, which supports the bull case that growth is real and monetization of USDC use cases is ramping. Circle Internet Group Stock / Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: End-market tailwinds and product optionality — coverage pieces cite soaring USDC usage and new AI-related monetization initiatives as reasons CRCL can capture additional revenue streams beyond payments. Why Circle Internet Stock Surged Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $100 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT lift signals improving model assumptions (rate outlook / stablecoin demand) but the neutral stance tempers how much upside analysts are publicly endorsing. Benzinga: Mizuho price target update
- Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven flows: coverage (e.g., Barron’s) highlights that Middle East tension has temporarily increased demand for stable-value crypto instruments — directional for volumes but uncertain if persistent. Circle Internet Stock Gets an Iran Bump
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple insiders and executives (including the CFO, other senior leaders and directors) sold sizable blocks in late February — a potential near-term headwind for sentiment even if sales were pre-planned. Representative filings and coverage are public. Representative SEC Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves: Needham trimmed its target to $130, which could weigh on medium-term valuation expectations and adds to analyst-driven volatility. Needham price target cut
Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
