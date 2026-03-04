Insider Selling: Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $1,174,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,046,027.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Philip Mazzara sold 4,849 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $600,306.20.

NASDAQ ALAB traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.77. 5,403,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,299. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,747 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 1,549,144 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $209,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 577.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,733,000 after acquiring an additional 960,899 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs



Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

