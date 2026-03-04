John Ivascu Sells 4,392 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) EVP John Ivascu sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $263,563.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,755.99. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FET stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $662.20 million, a P/E ratio of -66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $63.58.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on FET shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 204.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 108,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company’s offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

