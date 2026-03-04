YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 2.3% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FEAT was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

