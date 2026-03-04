YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 2.3% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.01.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.