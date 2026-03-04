Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Short Interest Update

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 310,202 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 29th total of 249,179 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after buying an additional 386,654 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 199.6% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 673,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,129. The company has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.0%.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

