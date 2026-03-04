Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Veralto has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Down 1.0%

VLTO traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 target price on Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.