Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 76,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.02.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ, the Trust offers investors access to a managed portfolio that combines income-generating securities with opportunistic equity and convertible instruments. By blending diverse asset types, the Trust aims to balance yield objectives with capital growth prospects over a full market cycle.
The Trust’s investment approach centers on assembling a diversified mix of high-yield bonds, preferred securities, convertible debt and common stocks across U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.