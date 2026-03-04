Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 76,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ, the Trust offers investors access to a managed portfolio that combines income-generating securities with opportunistic equity and convertible instruments. By blending diverse asset types, the Trust aims to balance yield objectives with capital growth prospects over a full market cycle.

The Trust’s investment approach centers on assembling a diversified mix of high-yield bonds, preferred securities, convertible debt and common stocks across U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.