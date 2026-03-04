Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director M Michele Burns Sells 80,000 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $7,590,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 305,230 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,222.40. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 26th, M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00.

NYSE:CRCL traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,076,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,013. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95.

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRCL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,261,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth $2,491,000. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after buying an additional 182,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

