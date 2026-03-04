Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director M Michele Burns Sells 80,000 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $7,590,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 305,230 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,222.40. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
M Michele Burns also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00.
Circle Internet Group Trading Up 5.6%
NYSE:CRCL traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,076,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,013. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRCL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Circle Internet Group
Key Circle Internet Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Crypto market momentum: Bitcoin’s rally has lifted crypto-linked equities, helping push Circle alongside Coinbase and other names in premarket trading — a clear market-flow catalyst for CRCL. Crypto Stocks Strategy, Coinbase, and Circle Jump in Premarket Trading Wednesday
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — Circle reported an earnings beat (Q4 EPS $0.43 vs. $0.25 est.) and revenue that accelerated ~77% YoY, which supports the bull case that growth is real and monetization of USDC use cases is ramping. Circle Internet Group Stock / Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: End-market tailwinds and product optionality — coverage pieces cite soaring USDC usage and new AI-related monetization initiatives as reasons CRCL can capture additional revenue streams beyond payments. Why Circle Internet Stock Surged Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $100 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT lift signals improving model assumptions (rate outlook / stablecoin demand) but the neutral stance tempers how much upside analysts are publicly endorsing. Benzinga: Mizuho price target update
- Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven flows: coverage (e.g., Barron’s) highlights that Middle East tension has temporarily increased demand for stable-value crypto instruments — directional for volumes but uncertain if persistent. Circle Internet Stock Gets an Iran Bump
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple insiders and executives (including the CFO, other senior leaders and directors) sold sizable blocks in late February — a potential near-term headwind for sentiment even if sales were pre-planned. Representative filings and coverage are public. Representative SEC Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves: Needham trimmed its target to $130, which could weigh on medium-term valuation expectations and adds to analyst-driven volatility. Needham price target cut
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,261,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth $2,491,000. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after buying an additional 182,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period.
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.