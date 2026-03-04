Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Ryan Bell Sells 7,240 Shares

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Bell sold 7,240 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $499,849.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,656.80. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

ECPG traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 405,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Encore Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $473.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.14 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore’s business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.