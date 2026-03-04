Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Ryan Bell Sells 7,240 Shares

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) insider Ryan Bell sold 7,240 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $499,849.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,325,656.80. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ECPG traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 405,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Encore Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $473.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.14 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore’s business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

