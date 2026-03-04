Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 56,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.90 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Park-Ohio to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

