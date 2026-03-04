Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,707 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 29th total of 1,373 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,104 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,104 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the American Energy Independence index. The fund tracks an index of US and Canadian MLPs involved in midstream energy infrastructure. USAI was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

