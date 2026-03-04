Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total transaction of $295,090.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.70, for a total transaction of $315,700.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.43. 2,813,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

