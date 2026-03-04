Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,489,734 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 29th total of 3,375,863 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,213,321 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,213,321 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,776. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,130,090,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 8,709,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,533,000 after buying an additional 3,161,632 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,918,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,649,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,928,000 after buying an additional 1,562,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,237,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,825,000 after acquiring an additional 263,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.