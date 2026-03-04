Linamar (TSE:LNR) Issues Earnings Results

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Linamar had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter.

Linamar Stock Down 0.1%

LNR stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$92.68. 120,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$43.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$88.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Drolc sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$37,576.00. Insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

