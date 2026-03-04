Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 509865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 51.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$310.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.54.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary.

