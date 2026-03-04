Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rises By 19.6%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,971,108 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 29th total of 3,319,297 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

In related news, CTO Sarah Griffis sold 271,032 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $184,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,528,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,698.24. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Francis sold 103,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $70,052.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,467,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,095.16. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 475,260 shares of company stock valued at $323,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WM Technology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in WM Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 771,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 1,584,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAPS

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.