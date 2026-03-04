Barclays Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $108.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.55.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. Target has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

