Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,840,556 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 29th total of 4,637,374 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,347,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,347,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of REZI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,006. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 130.3% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 13,286,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,706,000 after buying an additional 7,516,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,131 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,070,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.