Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 5,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,743. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NUW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with regular income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. state and local governments, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and notes. By focusing on instruments that are free from federal AMT, the fund targets investors looking for tax-advantaged income in a structured, professionally managed vehicle.

Since its inception in September 2008, NUW has employed an active management approach, aiming to build a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities.

