Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 495 to GBX 450 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495.

Shares of BARC stock traded up GBX 6.45 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 429. 674,973,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,884,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 425.83. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 223.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 506.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Shea bought 2,516 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £12,101.96. Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £10,153.91. Insiders acquired a total of 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

