Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Given New $116.00 Price Target at HSBC

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $80.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research increased their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Shares of BG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.78.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $223,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

